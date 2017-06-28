WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New sky packages

Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:24 pm
roader wrote:
I suppose more games will be on the red button now with clashes with other sports, (Darts on Thursday for one). What are the odds the Grand Final will be pay per view.

More likely games will be played on different days (hopefully Friday to Sunday) rather than clashing with darts. Tv fixtures are dictated by sky remember, if a change in schedule suits them it will change.

Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:02 pm
Free to air is the only way to expand the game nationally, this has being proven time and time and time again in as many sports as you care to name.
This is currently one of the major set backs for RU in Australia.

Kodi is a bit dodgy to say the least but agree that Murdock is amongst the worst of the worst in terms of theft/not paying his dues.

Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:25 pm
I have been with sky from the beginning from when it was a square dish and I have had the sports since then and the only thing I watch on the sports channel is rugby league so I pay for the rest of the rubbish that I do not watch but if we have our own channel what would we have to watch on it :!:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:40 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Free to air is the only way to expand the game nationally, this has being proven time and time and time again in as many sports as you care to name.
This is currently one of the major set backs for RU in Australia.

Kodi is a bit dodgy to say the least but agree that Murdock is amongst the worst of the worst in terms of theft/not paying his dues.


I'm in mid 20s and the only growth sport that I can think of in the past 10-15 years is darts which is on Sky. Am I forgetting anything?

Edit - UFC too.

Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:42 pm
The thing with Kodi is that it just doesn't work does it. You can technically 'watch' things on it, but it's instable, the frame rate and resolution if often terrible, the sound is terrible. It's not anything like the real thing, it's as bad if not worse than watching movies that have been taped in the cinema on a camcorder.

This publicity is just unbelievable. It's a paid advert by Sky. They've paid the journalists to write about the significant reductions, but there won't actually be any. Premier League football is going to be split across two football channels at £18 each. So to get BT Sports, and both Sky football channels you'd have to pay £59 just for that, plus £30 ish for the lowest package. Throw broadband and phone in and you are at £130 a month.

Rugby League will get screwed here too I feel. We'll be lumped into some 'boutique' channel with Kabbadi and Badminton and they'll use that to say the sport attracts less viewers than it used to.

Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:12 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Free to air is the only way to expand the game nationally, this has being proven time and time and time again in as many sports as you care to name.
This is currently one of the major set backs for RU in Australia.

Kodi is a bit dodgy to say the least but agree that Murdock is amongst the worst of the worst in terms of theft/not paying his dues.

All internationals and the challenge Cup need to be on free to air tv. It's criminal the recent test against Samoa wasn't. Sadly for Super League we need the big money sky pays to show games exclusively, the money from free to air wouldn't compare.
  Thu : 10:50
