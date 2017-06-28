The thing with Kodi is that it just doesn't work does it. You can technically 'watch' things on it, but it's instable, the frame rate and resolution if often terrible, the sound is terrible. It's not anything like the real thing, it's as bad if not worse than watching movies that have been taped in the cinema on a camcorder.



This publicity is just unbelievable. It's a paid advert by Sky. They've paid the journalists to write about the significant reductions, but there won't actually be any. Premier League football is going to be split across two football channels at £18 each. So to get BT Sports, and both Sky football channels you'd have to pay £59 just for that, plus £30 ish for the lowest package. Throw broadband and phone in and you are at £130 a month.



Rugby League will get screwed here too I feel. We'll be lumped into some 'boutique' channel with Kabbadi and Badminton and they'll use that to say the sport attracts less viewers than it used to.