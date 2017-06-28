Super League definitely needs to be looking at alternative deals for TV when the rights come around. Personally I think Sky are stuck 20 years in the past. Amazon are already looking at buying the rights to the IPL cricket apparently and if they or Google or any of the other tech firms look at buying Premier League rights, Sky can't compete and I think it will be end of them as a company.



It's easy to envisage buying a season pass to stream sports like they already have in the US, it would be great if something like that was available for Super League, a couple of live matches a week and access to recordings of all the other matches, I would certainly pay more for that than I would for Sky Sports.