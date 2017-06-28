WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New sky packages

New sky packages

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:47 am
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2017/ ... lf-cricket

Anyone seen this? People were saying they didn't want to pay for football and this may sort that. No dates when it is planned though.

Re: New sky packages

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:03 pm
I think this will show that football in actual fact is way over valued and about time too.

It's all about SKY losing money in recent years anyway because of Kodi etc.. and all because of their ridiculous price hikes and the millions upon millions they spend to line footballers pockets. No sympathy from me and i hope they keep bleeding money till they go bust.
Re: New sky packages

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:05 pm
just get a streaming box then you only have to pay for internet :wink:

of hope they put rugby league on sky sports mix free to air channel then its happy days!
Re: New sky packages

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:09 pm
brearley84 wrote:
just get a streaming box then you only have to pay for internet :wink:

of hope they put rugby league on sky sports mix free to air channel then its happy days!


Absolutely :)

And Rugby League will more than likely be a sky sports 3 or 4 package... a tier down from football along with darts, golf and tennis kind of banding i would say.
Re: New sky packages

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:55 pm
The article suggests : "by having genre-themed sports channels each will effectively act as a “profit and loss” account for the popularity of each sport and therefore what the rights are really worth to Sky"

Could affect future negotiations esp if everyone's tuning in via Kodi

Re: New sky packages

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:14 pm
Looking forward to seeing more details of this, I haven't got sky mainly cos I would have to pay so much for the sports package so might be time to be getting it!

Re: New sky packages

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:21 pm
JackDiggle wrote:
The article suggests : "by having genre-themed sports channels each will effectively act as a “profit and loss” account for the popularity of each sport and therefore what the rights are really worth to Sky"

Could affect future negotiations esp if everyone's tuning in via Kodi


Reduced funding from sky will be a major issue, but the RFL need to be prepared to get a better deal come the contract discussions.
We have some very hard nosed business people running clubs and Woods and Co shouldn't be afraid to ask for help.
This will be a chance to loose Thursday night rugby and maybe speak with a second broadcaster. If you pay less your control will be less retrospectively.
Re: New sky packages

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 2:02 pm
Super League definitely needs to be looking at alternative deals for TV when the rights come around. Personally I think Sky are stuck 20 years in the past. Amazon are already looking at buying the rights to the IPL cricket apparently and if they or Google or any of the other tech firms look at buying Premier League rights, Sky can't compete and I think it will be end of them as a company.

It's easy to envisage buying a season pass to stream sports like they already have in the US, it would be great if something like that was available for Super League, a couple of live matches a week and access to recordings of all the other matches, I would certainly pay more for that than I would for Sky Sports.

