Apparently he has Joined Brisbane Broncos on a 2 year deal from next season.
With Sims leaving i'd say we need to bring in 2 forwards to bulk the pack up, but looking around i'm literally left scratching my head as to who is actually available.
Mose Mosoe at the moment is the only forward I can see that is available, and can add strike power to a team.
I know we will have been planning for replacements etc but i'm hoping we do get some quality forwards.
I don't think we're looking for a half as I think smith's pride and Money spent will keep Brown as first choice half for next season, i'm quite excited to see who we bring in.......yet really really nervous aswell
