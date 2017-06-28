WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Savelio

Savelio

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:42 am
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 241
Apparently he has Joined Brisbane Broncos on a 2 year deal from next season.
With Sims leaving i'd say we need to bring in 2 forwards to bulk the pack up, but looking around i'm literally left scratching my head as to who is actually available.
Mose Mosoe at the moment is the only forward I can see that is available, and can add strike power to a team.
I know we will have been planning for replacements etc but i'm hoping we do get some quality forwards.
I don't think we're looking for a half as I think smith's pride and Money spent will keep Brown as first choice half for next season, i'm quite excited to see who we bring in.......yet really really nervous aswell :-(

Re: Savelio

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:07 pm
Ganson's Optician
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3592
Location: M62 Corridor
Right now the neglect at the top of this club is palpable.
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: Savelio

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:10 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3154
Location: warrington
Already a link to this in the rumors thread.

