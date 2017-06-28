WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Willie Tonga

Re: Willie Tonga

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:51 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26814
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Trouble with loans is they only last for a month and they don't always train with the team. Then they're off once the side gets used to them and becomes settled leaving us in a mess again.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Willie Tonga

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:53 pm
roofaldo2
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2706
Well, we're short of players and short on talent in the backline. At least down the right wing.

But really, given that Lilley has gone back to Leeds and most likely won't be coming back this year and Chisholm not being fit until 2018 we really need to look at getting in a half or at least someone who can do a decent job of filling in there
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Willie Tonga

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:49 pm
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4326
Location: Bradford
Thomas can't do any worse than Lilley.
Honestly watching him desperately try to break through Oldham's line on Sunday, and failing miserably every time, almost made me feel sorry for him a little bit.
He has an ok kicking game, but that's it. He doesn't have any other attributes you need to be a decent halfback.

I'd love to be proven wrong but I just can't see him making it at Leeds long term.

Obviously this post has set him up perfectly to have an absolute belting match against Saints tomorrow night :D

Re: Willie Tonga

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:59 pm
DrFeelgood
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 553
Location: Rossendale
Nothus wrote:
Thomas can't do any worse than Lilley.
Honestly watching him desperately try to break through Oldham's line on Sunday, and failing miserably every time, almost made me feel sorry for him a little bit.
He has an ok kicking game, but that's it. He doesn't have any other attributes you need to be a decent halfback.

I'd love to be proven wrong but I just can't see him making it at Leeds long term.

Obviously this post has set him up perfectly to have an absolute belting match against Saints tomorrow night :D


I've been hauled over the coals for daring to think that Lilley is wildly overrated before. There must be a reason why Rhinos are happy for him to play for us considering he was basically first choice 7 for Leeds last year. Then again it was their worst season since the early 00's so dunno what that says about him.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Willie Tonga

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:40 pm
roofaldo2
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2706
Well, given we've signed Ashley Gibson is there still a spot in the side for Tonga?
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Willie Tonga

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:54 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3218
Location: Bradford
roofaldo2 wrote:
Well, given we've signed Ashley Gibson is there still a spot in the side for Tonga?


Well, you'd certainly imagine that Gibson would come a lot cheaper than Willie Tonga...

Re: Willie Tonga

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:28 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4577
More news tomorrow according to the bulls

Re: Willie Tonga

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:40 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9097
Location: bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
More news tomorrow according to the bulls

hopefully either the oz prop or they've managed to find a half from somewhere. Guessing from emphasis they put on BIG it will be Sironen. Don't really see need for Tonga now. Think its been mentioned that lee smiths due back in a few weeks so were fairly well stocked in backs now.

Re: Willie Tonga

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:05 am
roofaldo2
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2706
I would really like it to be Sironen. Not only a big prop, but one with a bit of leadership about him, which is another asset this team's been lacking all year
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
