Thomas can't do any worse than Lilley.
Honestly watching him desperately try to break through Oldham's line on Sunday, and failing miserably every time, almost made me feel sorry for him a little bit.
He has an ok kicking game, but that's it. He doesn't have any other attributes you need to be a decent halfback.
I'd love to be proven wrong but I just can't see him making it at Leeds long term.
Obviously this post has set him up perfectly to have an absolute belting match against Saints tomorrow night