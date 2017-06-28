Thomas can't do any worse than Lilley.Honestly watching him desperately try to break through Oldham's line on Sunday, and failing miserably every time, almost made me feel sorry for him a little bit.He has an ok kicking game, but that's it. He doesn't have any other attributes you need to be a decent halfback.I'd love to be proven wrong but I just can't see him making it at Leeds long term.Obviously this post has set him up perfectly to have an absolute belting match against Saints tomorrow night