Listening to BCB I got the impression we did compete for stretches, though without troubling the Fax defence.
I note that coach Toovey is quoted in the T&A saying that the last two tries just 'put a gloss on a poor result', but I'd question that, to be honest. It may be true that we were mostly outplayed during the game, but far too many times this season we've been in the same sort of position, 20-8 (or similar) down, late in a game, and it's been the opposition who have stormed in to score late points. This time it was us, and much as it was too little, too late, it must be some kind of positive.