Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:53 pm
Reiss Butterworth putting team to shame.

Oscar Thomas is absolutely hopeless.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:54 pm
14-0 at half time. Sounds like men vs boys

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 2:55 am
Please, could someone give a quick rundown of the match? Bloody big Typhoon here, so no BCB or internet working, ta
Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:49 am
In previous games we did well in the first half but fell off in the second half and lost the game.

In this game we reversed our tactics, got nilled in the first half but outscored fax in the second-half - but the result was still the same.

Maybe the RFL should change the rules (again) so that you get a bonus point for winning one half :lol: :lol:

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:03 am
Exceptionally poor game yesterday. So much dropped ball from both sides. No real quality shown but some how we only lost by 2 points. Was very clear again how much we're lacking a creative spark when close to the opposition try line.
Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:14 am
dddooommm wrote:
Exceptionally poor game yesterday. So much dropped ball from both sides. No real quality shown but some how we only lost by 2 points. Was very clear again how much we're lacking a creative spark when close to the opposition try line.


Agree with this. I thought the skill levels on show were very poor. Bradford looked like they could play all day without scoring in the 1st half and Halifax made it look like we were playing in wet weather with the amount of ball we put down. It was the standard I would expect from 2 teams at the lower end of the table.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:09 am
Listening to BCB I got the impression we did compete for stretches, though without troubling the Fax defence.

I note that coach Toovey is quoted in the T&A saying that the last two tries just 'put a gloss on a poor result', but I'd question that, to be honest. It may be true that we were mostly outplayed during the game, but far too many times this season we've been in the same sort of position, 20-8 (or similar) down, late in a game, and it's been the opposition who have stormed in to score late points. This time it was us, and much as it was too little, too late, it must be some kind of positive.
Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 2:17 pm
Highlights now up. We were a bit unlucky with the second Fax try with Peltier turning his ankle directly in the PTB directly before it. Had he been in the line it might have been different. We looked a bit soft up the middle in the second half too where Fax scored the try that won it for them. In the positive side of things we didn't give up. Butterworth handled the step up alright. Had we started better we may have won this. Fax bombed a few chances of their own as well but not the hiding I was expecting.
