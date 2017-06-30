|
Bull Mania wrote:
Ashley Gibson confirmed. Underwhelmed.
Interestingly until the end of the 2018 season so a plan must be in place.
That was my first thought also, to be honest.
As I understand it, all of the re-signings from last season were done for just this year so I wonder if there will be some of this season's squad re-signed sometime soon. I'll totally understand that some might not be, but I'd hope that attempts will be made to tie down, 'some of our own', in particular. My expectations though, are that we'll be left with those I wasn't bothered about and the cream will have already
signed elsewhere.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:23 pm
Welcome back Bari, say hello to your alter ego familly for us
Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:58 pm
Squad: Bentley, Butterworth, C. Smith, Caro, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Davies, Gibson, Halafihi, Hallas, Keyes Kirk, Magrin, Mendeika, Oledzki, Peltier, Roche, Ryan Thomas.
Be interesting to see how we go as website seems to suggest Mendeika at centre so not sure who will go at FB/SH. Love to see Butterworth get a shot but think we'll unfortunately stick with Halafihi.
Squad: Bentley, Butterworth, C. Smith, Caro, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Davies, Gibson, Halafihi, Hallas, Keyes Kirk, Magrin, Mendeika, Oledzki, Peltier, Roche, Ryan Thomas.
Be interesting to see how we go as website seems to suggest Mendeika at centre so not sure who will go at FB/SH. Love to see Butterworth get a shot but think we'll unfortunately stick with Halafihi.
No Jonny again?
I'd say Halifax by 16 points.. not enough experience in,
Kr win next week, then maybe we can get on with getting off 0 points..
If we pulled a shock off in either I would be over the moon,
I see they're back to not checking the press releases.
Can Chamberlain play fullback?
Surely Halafhi has to go at the end of the year?
Bullseye wrote:
I see they're back to not checking the press releases.
Can Chamberlain play fullback?
He has played it a little before for loan/DR clubs. Not sure if he has for Widnes.
I think I'd rather leave Oscar there and Chamberlain on the wing and give Butterworth a chance in the halves than disturb everyone's positions again. Oh and the "Mendeika and Chamberlain with be partners on the other side" line needs changing too. Tit. Also, it's not "the most highly anticipated fixture of the weekend". That's likely 1 v 2 in Super League, Cas v Hull. Or 1 v 2 in Championship in Hull KR v London.
I see that Dan Murray is in Halifax's 19 man squad
I know Halifax have done nothing wrong...... BUT....Grrrrr
1st Fax try disallowed - thank you Mr Ref
