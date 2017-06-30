WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Halifax (A)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Halifax (A)

 
Post a reply

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:17 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9456
Location: Bradbados
Bull Mania wrote:
Ashley Gibson confirmed. Underwhelmed.

Interestingly until the end of the 2018 season so a plan must be in place.

That was my first thought also, to be honest.

As I understand it, all of the re-signings from last season were done for just this year so I wonder if there will be some of this season's squad re-signed sometime soon. I'll totally understand that some might not be, but I'd hope that attempts will be made to tie down, 'some of our own', in particular. My expectations though, are that we'll be left with those I wasn't bothered about and the cream will have already signed elsewhere.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:23 pm
bobsmyuncle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 04, 2008 2:03 am
Posts: 1886
Welcome back Bari, say hello to your alter ego familly for us

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:58 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4580
Squad: Bentley, Butterworth, C. Smith, Caro, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Davies, Gibson, Halafihi, Hallas, Keyes Kirk, Magrin, Mendeika, Oledzki, Peltier, Roche, Ryan Thomas.

Be interesting to see how we go as website seems to suggest Mendeika at centre so not sure who will go at FB/SH. Love to see Butterworth get a shot but think we'll unfortunately stick with Halafihi.

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:20 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1051
Location: Waiting
Bull Mania wrote:
Squad: Bentley, Butterworth, C. Smith, Caro, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Davies, Gibson, Halafihi, Hallas, Keyes Kirk, Magrin, Mendeika, Oledzki, Peltier, Roche, Ryan Thomas.

Be interesting to see how we go as website seems to suggest Mendeika at centre so not sure who will go at FB/SH. Love to see Butterworth get a shot but think we'll unfortunately stick with Halafihi.

No Jonny again?

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:01 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 778
I'd say Halifax by 16 points.. not enough experience in,
Kr win next week, then maybe we can get on with getting off 0 points..

If we pulled a shock off in either I would be over the moon,

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:04 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26819
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I see they're back to not checking the press releases.

Can Chamberlain play fullback?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:07 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 778
Surely Halafhi has to go at the end of the year?

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:17 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2582
Location: No longer Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
I see they're back to not checking the press releases.

Can Chamberlain play fullback?


He has played it a little before for loan/DR clubs. Not sure if he has for Widnes.

I think I'd rather leave Oscar there and Chamberlain on the wing and give Butterworth a chance in the halves than disturb everyone's positions again. Oh and the "Mendeika and Chamberlain with be partners on the other side" line needs changing too. Tit. Also, it's not "the most highly anticipated fixture of the weekend". That's likely 1 v 2 in Super League, Cas v Hull. Or 1 v 2 in Championship in Hull KR v London.

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:34 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3225
Location: Bradford
I see that Dan Murray is in Halifax's 19 man squad

I know Halifax have done nothing wrong...... BUT....Grrrrr :evil:

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:12 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 489
Location: Depends whose asking
1st Fax try disallowed - thank you Mr Ref
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, bobsmyuncle, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, Smack him Jimmy, Stul, Surely not, Tricky2309 and 128 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,2211,55276,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
64
- 22YORK
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
12
- 33WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
42
- 14PENRITH
TV
  
 NOW 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
13
- 6SOUTH WALES  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
6
- 0SWINTON  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
10
- 0LONDON  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 6BATLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
6
- 0KEIGHLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 0LONDON  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
6
- 0COVENTY  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
0
- 6HUDDERSFIELD
  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
Latest LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 NOW 
Sun : 16:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
Delayed, broken down coach
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM