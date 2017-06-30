WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Halifax (A)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Halifax (A)

 
Post a reply

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:17 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9452
Location: Bradbados
Bull Mania wrote:
Ashley Gibson confirmed. Underwhelmed.

Interestingly until the end of the 2018 season so a plan must be in place.

That was my first thought also, to be honest.

As I understand it, all of the re-signings from last season were done for just this year so I wonder if there will be some of this season's squad re-signed sometime soon. I'll totally understand that some might not be, but I'd hope that attempts will be made to tie down, 'some of our own', in particular. My expectations though, are that we'll be left with those I wasn't bothered about and the cream will have already signed elsewhere.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:23 pm
bobsmyuncle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 04, 2008 2:03 am
Posts: 1886
Welcome back Bari, say hello to your alter ego familly for us

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:58 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4579
Squad: Bentley, Butterworth, C. Smith, Caro, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Davies, Gibson, Halafihi, Hallas, Keyes Kirk, Magrin, Mendeika, Oledzki, Peltier, Roche, Ryan Thomas.

Be interesting to see how we go as website seems to suggest Mendeika at centre so not sure who will go at FB/SH. Love to see Butterworth get a shot but think we'll unfortunately stick with Halafihi.

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:20 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1051
Location: Waiting
Bull Mania wrote:
Squad: Bentley, Butterworth, C. Smith, Caro, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Davies, Gibson, Halafihi, Hallas, Keyes Kirk, Magrin, Mendeika, Oledzki, Peltier, Roche, Ryan Thomas.

Be interesting to see how we go as website seems to suggest Mendeika at centre so not sure who will go at FB/SH. Love to see Butterworth get a shot but think we'll unfortunately stick with Halafihi.

No Jonny again?

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:01 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 778
I'd say Halifax by 16 points.. not enough experience in,
Kr win next week, then maybe we can get on with getting off 0 points..

If we pulled a shock off in either I would be over the moon,

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:04 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26819
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I see they're back to not checking the press releases.

Can Chamberlain play fullback?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Halifax (A)

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:07 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 778
Surely Halafhi has to go at the end of the year?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, beefy1, BiltonRobin, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullseye, iseeyoujerryjerry, Nothus, redeverready, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Spannerz, wakeyrule and 181 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,1841,87076,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
20
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
12
- 42MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM