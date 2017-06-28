WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Halifax (A)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Halifax (A)

 
Post a reply

Halifax (A)

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:47 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4570
Looking forward to this as much as a hole in the head. Good win last week to get the monkey off our backs and maybe give some confidence. But cannot see a win. Can see it being close with neither side being great but a Fax win. Lilley missing and likely Moore out too probably seals our fate. Think our left hand side can rip them to bits. But it will probably be a case of too many dropped balls not not being able to handle the mental side of things with Scott Murrell running round like he's won the Challenge Cup every time we make a mistake. We simply don't have the mental strength when things go against us. When things go well for us, we look very good though.

Like to see Lumb on the bench to spell Hallas at hooker presuming Moore is suspended. Thomas at SH hopefully Campbell at FB. Be nice to keep Chamberlain too. So being a Bulls fan i expect No Chamberlain, Campbell or Lumb, and having Caro and the waste of a shirt Macani & Chapelhow.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullpower2014, Bullsmad, daveyz999, djhudds, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, HAPEtobehere, hereagain, martinwildbull, Nothus, Rarebreed, rugbyreddog, Scarey71 and 161 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,0001,79076,0624,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM