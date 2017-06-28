Looking forward to this as much as a hole in the head. Good win last week to get the monkey off our backs and maybe give some confidence. But cannot see a win. Can see it being close with neither side being great but a Fax win. Lilley missing and likely Moore out too probably seals our fate. Think our left hand side can rip them to bits. But it will probably be a case of too many dropped balls not not being able to handle the mental side of things with Scott Murrell running round like he's won the Challenge Cup every time we make a mistake. We simply don't have the mental strength when things go against us. When things go well for us, we look very good though.



Like to see Lumb on the bench to spell Hallas at hooker presuming Moore is suspended. Thomas at SH hopefully Campbell at FB. Be nice to keep Chamberlain too. So being a Bulls fan i expect No Chamberlain, Campbell or Lumb, and having Caro and the waste of a shirt Macani & Chapelhow.