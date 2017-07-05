WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player Retention

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Player Retention

 
Post a reply

Re: Player Retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:51 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26002
Hessle rover wrote:
Oakes will be a superstar for us in the coming years. No way would Hudge sell him to our grubby rivals. It's up to them (FC) to unearth an Oakes instead of looking in our direction.
But by all means, sit and watch how good this kid will become, keep your Brad fashs' and the likes, we've got some right good kids coming through.


Unearth an oakes? You mean there's another one playing in the wakefield academy? We all know that if oakes turns out to be any good he won't be in east hull for very long

Re: Player Retention

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:52 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26002
His Bobness wrote:
IMO Abdull will remain a Rovers player in 2018 on another season loan.

Rovers won't pay a transfer fee and Hull won't have room on their salary cap so it will suit both parties.

The SL SC is going up by £200k next year so Hull will be fine
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Google [Bot], HKRYorkie, Peter Mannion, rebelrobin, StanTheMan6 and 90 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,0192,19076,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
34
- 16OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM