Hessle rover wrote: Oakes will be a superstar for us in the coming years. No way would Hudge sell him to our grubby rivals. It's up to them (FC) to unearth an Oakes instead of looking in our direction.

But by all means, sit and watch how good this kid will become, keep your Brad fashs' and the likes, we've got some right good kids coming through.

Unearth an oakes? You mean there's another one playing in the wakefield academy? We all know that if oakes turns out to be any good he won't be in east hull for very long