So the rumour mill is rife and some of our players are allegedly gathering interest from other clubs.



If Super League is achieved which players would you keep. Here is my list below;



Adam Quinlan - Yes

Ben Cockayne - No

Thomas Minns - Yes

Liam Salter - No

Ryan Shawe - No

Jamie Ellis - No

Nick Scruton - Yes

Shaun Lunt - Yes

Chris Clarkson - Yes

Maurice Blair - Yes

James Greenwood - No

Danny Addy - Yes

Graeme Horne - No

James Donaldson - Yes

Jordan Abdul - Undecided

Mitch Clark - Yes

Zach Dockar Clay - Undecided

George Lawler - Yes

Matty Marsh - Undecided

Rob Mulhern - Yes

Andrew Heffernan - Yes

George Milton - No

Joe Wardill - Yes

Will Jubb - Yes

Will Oakes - Yes

Liam Harris - Yes

Jake Butler Flemming - No

Joe Cator - Yes

Dave Hodgson - No

Kieren Moss - No

Ben Kavanagh - Yes

Brad Clavering - Undecided

Josh Johnson - No

Justin Carney - Yes

Lee Jewitt - Yes

Kieran Moran - No



May seem harsh on some but that leaves us room to strengthen & get the right pedigree of player in for a SL season.



Thoughts???