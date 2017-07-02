I agree the referee was awful, but that in no way mitigates against our woeful performance.



Thunder outclassed us in every department; effort, tactically, drive, enthusiasm, gamesmanship, kicking, ball control etc etc etc!



Walking away from the ground after the game and I overheard a Dad telling his young son, "well that's wasted my hard earned money, we wont be coming to watch them again".



Three games in 8 days looks like three defeats based on this afternoons performance. I really would like to be positive, but I just can't; that was as bad a performance I have witnessed in a very long time. We need an effective playmaker on the pitch directing the team around, currently we don't, it looked to me like a bunch of headless chickens. As for the penalty count, don't get me started! I feel sorry for Pete Green and Jamey Thackeray on what should have been a memorable day.



The coaching staff have a mountain to climb I'm afraid.