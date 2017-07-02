WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

 
Post a reply

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 4:58 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6519
Agree , as bad as York away .
No plan A never mind plan B .
Even if we had another prop playing it wouldn't have mattered . The Hull FC players must have been brought down to our players standard .
Forget the top 4.
Hope RH has the guts to have a clear out at the end of the season !
Discipline again was an issue as was the referee.

Cannot raise a COYD .

Only a few season ticket holders on Wednesday .

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:34 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1356
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Today was about as poor a performance as I can remember.

There is one positive that must come from it though: Richard Horne can be under no illusions as to the challenges he faces.

I hope he's already agreed a budget for next season and that it's not dependent on next season's season ticket sales!

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:44 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6519
For the 1st time in more than 20 + years I doubt I will purchase one , have got to motivate myself to go to the Oxford game on Wednesday .

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:53 pm
onedon Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2013 11:24 am
Posts: 1160
we can go 4th if we win v oxford by 87pts.

as bad as i've seen today this season, but i must say the RFL have got to sort these referees out, they are just spoiling the game.
Not saying we would have won but no wonder people won't come to watch when the games are officiated by that sort of garbage,
its bad enough watching your team play poor without it them adding to it.

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:55 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48626
Location: Doncaster
No positives today. A truly shocking performance!

How many penalties did we concede?
(It felt like it must have been somewhere between 15 & 20).

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:56 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1356
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
weighman wrote:
For the 1st time in more than 20 + years I doubt I will purchase one , have got to motivate myself to go to the Oxford game on Wednesday .


I've already agreed to take a couple of friends in the car on Wednesday.

I can think of many reasons for not getting a season ticket for next season but I can't imagine not watching the Dons on a Sunday, so I almost certainly will. I fully understand why many people will feel differently and not bother though.

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:02 pm
grahamd Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 01, 2003 12:05 pm
Posts: 113
Location: Doncaster
I agree the referee was awful, but that in no way mitigates against our woeful performance.

Thunder outclassed us in every department; effort, tactically, drive, enthusiasm, gamesmanship, kicking, ball control etc etc etc!

Walking away from the ground after the game and I overheard a Dad telling his young son, "well that's wasted my hard earned money, we wont be coming to watch them again".

Three games in 8 days looks like three defeats based on this afternoons performance. I really would like to be positive, but I just can't; that was as bad a performance I have witnessed in a very long time. We need an effective playmaker on the pitch directing the team around, currently we don't, it looked to me like a bunch of headless chickens. As for the penalty count, don't get me started! I feel sorry for Pete Green and Jamey Thackeray on what should have been a memorable day.

The coaching staff have a mountain to climb I'm afraid.
Last edited by grahamd on Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:19 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:05 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6519
I will go on Wednesday.
Realistically we will need York & Newcastle to drop points & us to win to finish 4th if we win our last 3 games .

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:07 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6519
Am I right in saying Cross only had 1 spell .

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:45 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6519
www.thestar.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/doncaster-dons
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: askernlad, onedon, wahs, weighman and 42 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,7362,12676,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM