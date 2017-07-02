Agree , as bad as York away .
No plan A never mind plan B .
Even if we had another prop playing it wouldn't have mattered . The Hull FC players must have been brought down to our players standard .
Forget the top 4.
Hope RH has the guts to have a clear out at the end of the season !
Discipline again was an issue as was the referee.
Cannot raise a COYD .
Only a few season ticket holders on Wednesday .
No plan A never mind plan B .
Even if we had another prop playing it wouldn't have mattered . The Hull FC players must have been brought down to our players standard .
Forget the top 4.
Hope RH has the guts to have a clear out at the end of the season !
Discipline again was an issue as was the referee.
Cannot raise a COYD .
Only a few season ticket holders on Wednesday .