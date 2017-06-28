Stand-Offish

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006

The interest on here is shocking ....

I don't watch anymore and I have more interest.



It's probably a reflection of the apathy that is associated with a club that talks the talk but does not deliver.



Anyway I will be in Scarborough otherwise I would probably have biked down and watched them through the fence for nowt ... which is pretty much the value of what they serve up for a so called promotion chasing team.



I expect them to beat the donkey called Thunder ...'come on Thunder, come on Thunder!' their fans chant as if urging on a donkey in a donkey derby.



There would have to be a BIG improvement in attacking flair from the Dons if there is ANY justication for hiring Horne after the whimper at Whitehaven.



Not impressed so far but that is my old kneejerkery kicking in.

Yes he has to be judged on where he finishes, not on a game or two.



Thoughts on this game?



Are we looking through the wrong end of the telescope?

You see, contrary to popular perception I think this is a shiite division and we are a middling team in a shiite division.

And thus far that makes us ..... ? War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



Joined: Fri May 16, 2003

No not much changes on here may be people are getting fed up with the negative posts/posters.



Coyd Moonshine

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005

weighman wrote: No not much changes on here may be people are getting fed up with the negative posts/posters.



Coyd



It's beaten me It's beaten me Stand-Offish

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006

weighman wrote: No not much changes on here may be people are getting fed up with the negative posts/posters.



Coyd



Time for a change then ....



I will come back when we are ripping up Super league.



Lilfatman

Sorry to say, that's as likely as me getting my boots out again. Tatty Feeld Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015

Totally agree with you S.O. I haven't been for months now because as you say it's all talk and false promises. I stopped when Howden was being picked when he was injured and couldn't give 100 %. Even though he had the same injury last season no replacement was signed and the ridiculous statement was made "We'll manage his injury on a match to match basis". That showed real ambition for a club with aspirations of Super League. Now the club has appointed Horne,taking the easy option without looking elsewhere. Supporters complained about D.R and rightly so because that's what saw off Paul Cooke and took the Dons to the depths.

At least the two D.R players who played against Whitehaven seemed of a better standard but still the team lost and of course no complaints about DR on the forum at present.

One day supporters will wake up and realise it's all pie in the sky with no chance of getting out of this division because those at the top haven't a clue on how to make the Dons successful.



Well Tatty Feeld I have made my opinions on Dual Reg clear .

Not defending 'those at the top ' but how would you make the Dons successful ? I am not having a go you just interested .

We have a crucial week ahead of us & if we can win all 4 matches & York loose in Canada on Saturday night we can achieve the 1st part of our promotion bid .



COYD



Tatty Feeld wrote: Totally agree with you S.O. I haven't been for months now because as you say it's all talk and false promises. I stopped when Howden was being picked when he was injured and couldn't give 100 %. Even though he had the same injury last season no replacement was signed and the ridiculous statement was made "We'll manage his injury on a match to match basis". That showed real ambition for a club with aspirations of Super League. Now the club has appointed Horne,taking the easy option without looking elsewhere. Supporters complained about D.R and rightly so because that's what saw off Paul Cooke and took the Dons to the depths.

At least the two D.R players who played against Whitehaven seemed of a better standard but still the team lost and of course no complaints about DR on the forum at present.

One day supporters will wake up and realise it's all pie in the sky with no chance of getting out of this division because those at the top haven't a clue on

how to make the Dons successful.



I really dont think it was duel reg that took your club out of the Championship.A lot of the recent demise was Thornton who didnt use D/R very much.

He was the same at York and the reason Hull pulled out.

Whatever you think of D/R its the only way you as a club will get out of this division.

I said when Rich Horne was appointed that he will use D/R as much as possible to try and get promotion this season.It may put some noses out of joint but the only thing that will give you a realistic chance.

I expect you will see more D/R this weekend as either Jasin Turgut or Brad Fash are likely to miss out of Hulls 17 tomorrow.

I really dont think it was duel reg that took your club out of the Championship.A lot of the recent demise was Thornton who didnt use D/R very much.He was the same at York and the reason Hull pulled out.Whatever you think of D/R its the only way you as a club will get out of this division.I said when Rich Horne was appointed that he will use D/R as much as possible to try and get promotion this season.It may put some noses out of joint but the only thing that will give you a realistic chance.I expect you will see more D/R this weekend as either Jasin Turgut or Brad Fash are likely to miss out of Hulls 17 tomorrow.Either one will give you some bite in the forwards and Nick Rawsthorne will be available again in 2 weeks.



Jasin Turgut didn't show any interest last time he was here . What salary will he on as there is a limit set for C1 clubs !

