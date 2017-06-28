The interest on here is shocking ....

I don't watch anymore and I have more interest.



It's probably a reflection of the apathy that is associated with a club that talks the talk but does not deliver.



Anyway I will be in Scarborough otherwise I would probably have biked down and watched them through the fence for nowt ... which is pretty much the value of what they serve up for a so called promotion chasing team.



I expect them to beat the donkey called Thunder ...'come on Thunder, come on Thunder!' their fans chant as if urging on a donkey in a donkey derby.



There would have to be a BIG improvement in attacking flair from the Dons if there is ANY justication for hiring Horne after the whimper at Whitehaven.



Not impressed so far but that is my old kneejerkery kicking in.

Yes he has to be judged on where he finishes, not on a game or two.



Thoughts on this game?



Are we looking through the wrong end of the telescope?

You see, contrary to popular perception I think this is a shiite division and we are a middling team in a shiite division.

And thus far that makes us ..... ?