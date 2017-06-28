WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:19 am
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16770
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
The interest on here is shocking ....
I don't watch anymore and I have more interest.

It's probably a reflection of the apathy that is associated with a club that talks the talk but does not deliver.

Anyway I will be in Scarborough otherwise I would probably have biked down and watched them through the fence for nowt ... which is pretty much the value of what they serve up for a so called promotion chasing team.

I expect them to beat the donkey called Thunder ...'come on Thunder, come on Thunder!' their fans chant as if urging on a donkey in a donkey derby.

There would have to be a BIG improvement in attacking flair from the Dons if there is ANY justication for hiring Horne after the whimper at Whitehaven.

Not impressed so far but that is my old kneejerkery kicking in.
Yes he has to be judged on where he finishes, not on a game or two.

Thoughts on this game?

Are we looking through the wrong end of the telescope?
You see, contrary to popular perception I think this is a shiite division and we are a middling team in a shiite division.
And thus far that makes us ..... ?
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:38 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6499
No not much changes on here may be people are getting fed up with the negative posts/posters.

Coyd

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 3:26 pm
Moonshine
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2711
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
weighman wrote:
No not much changes on here may be people are getting fed up with the negative posts/posters.

Coyd


It's beaten me :SUBMISSION:

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 3:40 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16770
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
No not much changes on here may be people are getting fed up with the negative posts/posters.

Coyd


Time for a change then ....

I will come back when we are ripping up Super league.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:12 pm
Lilfatman

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 31
Sorry to say, that's as likely as me getting my boots out again.

Re: Dons vs Newcastle Thunder 2nd July 2017 @ 3:00pm

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:26 pm
Tatty Feeld
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 122
Totally agree with you S.O. I haven't been for months now because as you say it's all talk and false promises. I stopped when Howden was being picked when he was injured and couldn't give 100 %. Even though he had the same injury last season no replacement was signed and the ridiculous statement was made "We'll manage his injury on a match to match basis". That showed real ambition for a club with aspirations of Super League. Now the club has appointed Horne,taking the easy option without looking elsewhere. Supporters complained about D.R and rightly so because that's what saw off Paul Cooke and took the Dons to the depths.
At least the two D.R players who played against Whitehaven seemed of a better standard but still the team lost and of course no complaints about DR on the forum at present.
One day supporters will wake up and realise it's all pie in the sky with no chance of getting out of this division because those at the top haven't a clue on how to make the Dons successful.

Users browsing this forum: huby, Lilfatman, onedon and 43 guests

