TrinityIHC wrote: Some great performances there, Wood, England, Finn - Williams went under the radar a bit I felt but moved the ball brilliantly.



If not for a few lazy/stupid penalties we'd have won that much more comfortably. They looked devoid of any kind of attacking structure.



Thought Lyne showed further glimpses of what he can do too, he's a beast!

Lyne showed his other side too, shall I pass, shall I step, oh I've thrown it into touch. But the run just after was immense.A good win which could've been much more comfortable it we'd turned pressure into points in first half. Def blew some chances. Keeps the fans nervous.