Great defencive effort from the boys tonight.Finn seemed to be targeted and never took a backward step and ws my MOM tonightHadley is a tackling machine and it was great to have him back on board.We bosse the wire pack, which was a great effort, given their wealth of "superstars" and it was difficult to spot their 5 England players, in a very ordinary (poor) team.A fully deserved win, which has us looking for a top 4 finish, which for long suffering fans, is just unbelievable.