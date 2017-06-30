WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:06 am
PopTart



Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9309
Location: wakefield
Max is behind someone who has been in top form. \as that player is also part of the leadership I'd say it's worth trying to get him back to form rather than binning him off. He's made some mistakes but he hasn't been rubbish. And when the team has been beaten he is the one guy still trying to do something creative.
I like Grix. Want him in the team.
I also like Max. I want him to be in the team for the next ten years.
It's possible to have both.


Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:09 am
PopTart



Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9309
Location: wakefield
As for the team who IS playing on Saturday.

I think a key area for us is in the centre.
Warrington normally have real strike here but have been off. We gave Atkins some room last time and he took advantage. As did Lineham. I think the team we have this time can close that gap in the defense.
It will be as important as the battle up front, where we are down on numbers.
I hope Walker is properly fit now. This is a good game for him to show his worth. He likes it tough and the Warrington forwards will want to bring it to Wakefield this time.


Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:40 pm
Yosemite Sam


Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 401
I think and hope Warrington will be nervous as its them chasing the top eight. Easy to say but we have to stick to the game plan, complete sets and not give away penalties and not chase the win. If we do all that right I think we will win but there is the Atkins factor and if we give him any room he'll punish us. Looking forward to it and hopeful rather than confident

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:15 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY


Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1837
With the players we have out and the adversity we had cope with during the match that was the best win of the season for me.


Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:25 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo



Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5986
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
How crucial was that chase and pick of the loose ball by Adam Walker? Saved the game for me.






Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:28 pm
Big lads mate


Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3119
We made a supposedly star studded team look poor today, well done to all 17 :CLAP:

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:35 pm
PopTart



Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9309
Location: wakefield
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
How crucial was that chase and pick of the loose ball by Adam Walker? Saved the game for me.


I agree. Game changer.


Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:01 pm
PopTart



Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9309
Location: wakefield
The game was exciting but often because we didn't take some of our chances.

Thought Wood had a great game and was back to his old self.
Walker was clearly carrying an injury before as he had a strong game today. Keegan too.
In particular Arona really stepped us in again. He is so important to our team.

We'll done all.


Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:08 pm
Wildthing



Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11228
Location: The City of Wakefield
Kyle Wood easily MoM but more importantly that team wanted to win.

MCB and Adam Walker were fantastic but great team performance.
Top 8 Guaranteed :BOW:


Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:19 pm
cheshirecat57



Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 764
Think Grix is worth a mention tonight after a couple of weeks of being the pantomine villain, good game tonight from the lad
Who is online

beamer, Bets'y Bulls, Big lads mate, captaincaveman, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, comeontrinity, DAVE@CAS1990, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, huddiepuddies, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, Lawefield44, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, MashPotatoes, Mr Bliss, musson, PHe, pocket 4's, PopTart, Redscat, reedy, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Smew, The Avenger, TRB, Upanunder, upthecats, Wakefield No 1, Wildthing, Yosemite Sam and 362 guests

