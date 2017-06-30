|
Max is behind someone who has been in top form. \as that player is also part of the leadership I'd say it's worth trying to get him back to form rather than binning him off. He's made some mistakes but he hasn't been rubbish. And when the team has been beaten he is the one guy still trying to do something creative.
I like Grix. Want him in the team.
I also like Max. I want him to be in the team for the next ten years.
It's possible to have both.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:09 am
As for the team who IS playing on Saturday.
I think a key area for us is in the centre.
Warrington normally have real strike here but have been off. We gave Atkins some room last time and he took advantage. As did Lineham. I think the team we have this time can close that gap in the defense.
It will be as important as the battle up front, where we are down on numbers.
I hope Walker is properly fit now. This is a good game for him to show his worth. He likes it tough and the Warrington forwards will want to bring it to Wakefield this time.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:40 pm
I think and hope Warrington will be nervous as its them chasing the top eight. Easy to say but we have to stick to the game plan, complete sets and not give away penalties and not chase the win. If we do all that right I think we will win but there is the Atkins factor and if we give him any room he'll punish us. Looking forward to it and hopeful rather than confident
Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:15 pm
|
|
With the players we have out and the adversity we had cope with during the match that was the best win of the season for me.
Up the Trin
Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:25 pm
|
How crucial was that chase and pick of the loose ball by Adam Walker? Saved the game for me.
Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:28 pm
|
We made a supposedly star studded team look poor today, well done to all 17
Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:35 pm
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
How crucial was that chase and pick of the loose ball by Adam Walker? Saved the game for me.
I agree. Game changer.
Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:01 pm
|
The game was exciting but often because we didn't take some of our chances.
Thought Wood had a great game and was back to his old self.
Walker was clearly carrying an injury before as he had a strong game today. Keegan too.
In particular Arona really stepped us in again. He is so important to our team.
We'll done all.
Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:08 pm
|
Kyle Wood easily MoM but more importantly that team wanted to win.
MCB and Adam Walker were fantastic but great team performance.
Top 8 Guaranteed
Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:19 pm
|
|
Think Grix is worth a mention tonight after a couple of weeks of being the pantomine villain, good game tonight from the lad
