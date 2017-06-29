WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:35 pm
Willzay
Just hope the defence doesn't go to pot in the second half again.
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:38 pm
Jowitt out Grix playing bad in last 3 of 4 games why

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:02 pm
alegend wrote:
Jowitt out Grix playing bad in last 3 of 4 games why


This is definitely a big head scratcher. I expected Jowitt to feature a lot more than he has this season. With Grix out of form and still being selected makes me wonder if Jowitt is on his way out of the club.

A major talent that could have had a lot to say in the past few games. If I was him I'd be asking questions, without doubt.

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:01 pm
Red, White and Blue
MashPotatoes wrote:
This is definitely a big head scratcher. I expected Jowitt to feature a lot more than he has this season. With Grix out of form and still being selected makes me wonder if Jowitt is on his way out of the club.

A major talent that could have had a lot to say in the past few games. If I was him I'd be asking questions, without doubt.



Max Jowitt - are you all saying that you know more than the coaching staff who see the strength/weaknesses/potential of our playing staff on a daily basis?? The same coaching staff who have got us where we are in the league with a brand of speedy, skilful and aggressive rl that we haven't seen for decades. Personally I'm more than happy to defer to CC and colleagues on decisions like this.

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:17 pm
PopTart
I've heard Chester speak highly of Max so I don't think he wants him out. But who would have disagreed with the decision to play Grix for the first 15 games. He was outstanding.
Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:25 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Red, White and Blue wrote:
Max Jowitt - are you all saying that you know more than the coaching staff who see the strength/weaknesses/potential of our playing staff on a daily basis?? .


It's looking that way isn't it?
Grix on a run of poor games. Grix is certainly Teflon in more ways than one at present
Max side-lined even after having a good game and setting up the match winning try in his last appearance, Wakefield's last win.

Maybe Warrington's Dagger had the right idea after all?

No doubt Ratchford has been practicing his last tackle bombs all week? .
Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:16 am
Wildthing wrote:
No Max again? Still, looks a competent squad.

Getting to a point of use him or lose him with Max. He'll not be short of offers.

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:34 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
It's looking that way isn't it?
Grix on a run of poor games. Grix is certainly Teflon in more ways than one at present
Max side-lined even after having a good game and setting up the match winning try in his last appearance, Wakefield's last win.

Maybe Warrington's Dagger had the right idea after all?

No doubt Ratchford has been practicing his last tackle bombs all week? .


You make it sound like Grix has been rubbish all season! He's had a couple of off games but he's been outstanding generally and made me eat my words. Max is young and will surely step up soon, but in any event I wouldn't mind seeing Max being given a shot at Stand Off!

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:40 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
It's looking that way isn't it?
Grix on a run of poor games. Grix is certainly Teflon in more ways than one at present
Max side-lined even after having a good game and setting up the match winning try in his last appearance, Wakefield's last win.

Maybe Warrington's Dagger had the right idea after all?

No doubt Ratchford has been practicing his last tackle bombs all week? .


Well done on selectively editing my post to enable you to ignore the main point of my argument.

Do you believe there is personal vendetta against Max, and if so you might like to present some tangible evidence to support your claim (other than just your opinion which is based on a lack of information). I believe the management are doing what is best for the club as I am unaware of any facts to suggest otherwise.

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:55 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Red, White and Blue wrote:
Well done on selectively editing my post to enable you to ignore the main point of my argument.

Do you believe there is personal vendetta against Max, and if so you might like to present some tangible evidence to support your claim (other than just your opinion which is based on a lack of information). I believe the management are doing what is best for the club as I am unaware of any facts to suggest otherwise.


Vendetta might be too strong a word. Out of favour is probably more apt.

Coaches and Directors of Rugby are not infallible.

Let's see how it pans out, both on and off the field.
