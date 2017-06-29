MashPotatoes wrote: This is definitely a big head scratcher. I expected Jowitt to feature a lot more than he has this season. With Grix out of form and still being selected makes me wonder if Jowitt is on his way out of the club.



A major talent that could have had a lot to say in the past few games. If I was him I'd be asking questions, without doubt.

Max Jowitt - are you all saying that you know more than the coaching staff who see the strength/weaknesses/potential of our playing staff on a daily basis?? The same coaching staff who have got us where we are in the league with a brand of speedy, skilful and aggressive rl that we haven't seen for decades. Personally I'm more than happy to defer to CC and colleagues on decisions like this.