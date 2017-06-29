Red, White and Blue wrote:
Max Jowitt - are you all saying that you know more than the coaching staff who see the strength/weaknesses/potential of our playing staff on a daily basis?? .
It's looking that way isn't it?
Grix on a run of poor games. Grix is certainly Teflon in more ways than one at present
Max side-lined even after having a good game and setting up the match winning try in his last appearance, Wakefield's last win.
Maybe Warrington's Dagger had the right idea after all?
No doubt Ratchford has been practicing his last tackle bombs all week? .
