Should be a good contest, if these two squads were listed before a ball was kicked pre season then Warrington would be strong favorites. Our boys have proved to be better then just about everyone expected and Warrington have not been as good as expected. It is a sporting contest, most likely there will be a winner and a loser. I will be happy with a win no matter how well we play. If we lose but play with heart, controlled aggression, desire, passion and Warrington play well then bravo, I can still enjoy and credit to team.