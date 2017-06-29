WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:49 am
chissitt





newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I think a resurgent Saints could turn Leeds over with the pers they have missing with injuries and suspension which would do you a big favour.

Your right if we win on Saturday, but if we lose and Saints win they'll only be a point behind us, and don't forget we've got your lot next Thursday so come the end of next week they may well be above us in the table.

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:18 am
PopTart






Squad named
Chris Annakin
Tinirau Arona
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
Mason Caton-Brown
Jordan Crowther
Anthony England
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Dean Hadley
Keegan Hirst
Craig Huby
Ben Jones-Bishop
Reece Lyne
Mikey Sio
Bill Tupou
Adam Walker
Sam Williams
Kyle Wood
Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:23 am
Wildthing






No Max again? Still, looks a competent squad.
Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:53 am
Trinity1315




That's a good squad and if we're serious about top four it's good enough to turn Wire over.

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:05 pm
PopTart






Wildthing wrote:
No Max again? Still, looks a competent squad.


Max and Batch drop out.. ..though Batch had a knock with Crowther and Hadley coming in.
Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:21 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo






Wildthing wrote:
No Max again? .


Shocking! I'm sure Tony Smith will be pleased to see that.
Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:27 pm
Wildmoggy




Trinity1315 wrote:
That's a good squad and if we're serious about top four it's good enough to turn Wire over.


Yeah I agree, although Batch has been brilliant so far, you could argue we are only missing Fifita, Miller and Johnstone, which obviously they are a big miss, but like you say it's a good squad. No disrespect to Wire, but I will be disappointed if we lose to them at home, how times have changed eh..... :)

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:37 pm
bellycouldtackle





Should be a good contest, if these two squads were listed before a ball was kicked pre season then Warrington would be strong favorites. Our boys have proved to be better then just about everyone expected and Warrington have not been as good as expected. It is a sporting contest, most likely there will be a winner and a loser. I will be happy with a win no matter how well we play. If we lose but play with heart, controlled aggression, desire, passion and Warrington play well then bravo, I can still enjoy and credit to team.
