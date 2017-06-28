Thought we should have beaten Warrington at their place, feel we should beat them at our place.



If we play to our potential it should be a comfortable win, even with missing bodies. This seasons overall form for both sides suggest a Wakefield win. Yes we have lost our last three, but to three of the four teams above us. Ultimately these sides are playing better than we are and as a result have collected more wins. We are where we are in the table because of this. We are above Warrington for the same reason.



Have faith, Wakefield by 12+