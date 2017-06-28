WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

 
Post a reply

Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:11 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11223
Location: The City of Wakefield
Win (or draw) and top 8 Guaranteed and the push for the Top 4 back on.

Hopefully Hadley playing, and would be good to get some other injured bodies back.
Warrington getting a 2 point start and Robert Hicks is the referee.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:34 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9290
Location: wakefield
I'm not sure what I think to this one yet.
A few weeks ago I'd have said it was a comfortable win.
But with the broken bodies we have and the recent form Warrington are showing you'd have to say they are now slight favourites.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:43 pm
Tricky2309 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3524
PopTart wrote:
I'm not sure what I think to this one yet.
A few weeks ago I'd have said it was a comfortable win.
But with the broken bodies we have and the recent form Warrington are showing you'd have to say they are now slight favourites.


What form PopTart. they have lost 4 of their last 5 matches and the 1 they won was against by all accounts a poor Catalans Team performance

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:30 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6774
Location: Out of the loop
Tricky2309 wrote:
What form PopTart. they have lost 4 of their last 5 matches and the 1 they won was against by all accounts a poor Catalans Team performance

They were poor against us at their place and still managed to beat us somehow, Poptart does have a point I think we'll have to wait on our injuries for a clearer idea.

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:48 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6399
Watch Gidley have a blinder on Sat following his news then return to his average/poor self for the rest of the year.
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.

Re: Warrington at Home Saturday 1st July

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:55 pm
TheMightyTrin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:53 pm
Posts: 8
Thought we should have beaten Warrington at their place, feel we should beat them at our place.

If we play to our potential it should be a comfortable win, even with missing bodies. This seasons overall form for both sides suggest a Wakefield win. Yes we have lost our last three, but to three of the four teams above us. Ultimately these sides are playing better than we are and as a result have collected more wins. We are where we are in the table because of this. We are above Warrington for the same reason.

Have faith, Wakefield by 12+

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, altofts wildcat, bigalf, brettoncat, BRIGGY, cocker, coco the fullback, djcool, financialtimes, got there, harrogate, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, Lawefield44, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, rlbet, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Avenger, TrinFanX, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 262 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,1951,86876,0624,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM