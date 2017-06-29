WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 20 an updated table

Re: Round 20 an updated table

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:57 pm
nolano87
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 06, 2005 1:33 pm
Posts: 158
Leeds 20-26 saints
Castleford 32-16 hull
Catalan 42-26 wakie
Wakefield 14-18 wire
Salford 18-28 giants
Wigan 24-16 Widnes

Re: Round 20 an updated table

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:24 pm
saint joe
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 06, 2008 6:28 pm
Posts: 181
Leeds 16 - 18 Saints
Castleford 32 - 16 Hull
Catalan 15 - 22 Leigh
Wakefield 22 -14 Warrington
Salford 25 - 20 Giants
Wigan 36 - 16 Widnes

Re: Round 20 an updated table

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:25 pm
giantsgaz91
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 19, 2015 5:15 pm
Posts: 179
Leeds 28 - 20 Saints
Castleford 26 - 30 Hull
Catalan 28 - 26 Leigh
Wakefield 22 -26 Warrington
Salford 36 - 30 Giants
Wigan 32 - 14 Widnes

Re: Round 20 an updated table

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:56 am
adamhuddsgiant
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 18, 2011 12:26 pm
Posts: 1036
Location: huddersfield
Cas 22 - 16 hull
Catalan 19 - 25 Leigh
Wakey 24 - 16 wire
Salford 25 - 18 giants
Wigan 32 - 16 Widnes
