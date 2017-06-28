WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:08 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
How many overseas players do Leigh have now with their two recent signings?


They've released Tonga and Weston is due to retire after this weekend (I think).
So the net movement in overseas players will be zero.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:25 pm
AntonyGiant wrote:
It's usually the the unknown, none hyped NRL players who come to Super League who play the better rugby and become well respected.

Big name players come here with a high reputation and probably a big wage and do little to help there clubs. To name a couple in Todd Carney and Greg Bird.
Then they usually get shipped off for the next big name after failure.

I'll take a gamble and say Leigh have signed a player who will be good for there long term future.


Greg Bird has played well and lived up to expectations. Unfortunately he has been out injured a lot.
Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:40 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Greg Bird has played well and lived up to expectations. Unfortunately he has been out injured a lot.



Very good Jean.
Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:05 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Greg Bird has played well and lived up to expectations. Unfortunately he has been out injured a lot.


Gregory
Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:21 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I don't know exactly, but it is a lot.

Mind you Leigh did do well by signing a very good back rower named Glenn Stewart. He, along with the Frenchmen Eloi Pelissier and Antoni Maria, have been valuable signings (notwithstanding Antoni Maria's bout of dropsy against witless Widnes). But there is too much low grade padding in the side, a lack of quality that might come back to haunt the team in the Middle 8s.


Glenn Stewart has had a couple of good games and another 3/4 were he has been decent , Pelissier has been good , Maria is getting better after a long injury
