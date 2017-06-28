It's usually the the unknown, none hyped NRL players who come to Super League who play the better rugby and become well respected.



Big name players come here with a high reputation and probably a big wage and do little to help there clubs. To name a couple in Todd Carney and Greg Bird.

Then they usually get shipped off for the next big name after failure.



I'll take a gamble and say Leigh have signed a player who will be good for there long term future.