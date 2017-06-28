WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:28 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4374
Location: Carcassonne, France
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... soni-langi

That Neil Jukes fellow is a shrewd judge of talent. He probably thinks that many of the more simple-minded Leigh fans will be impressed with him signing another import from Down Under -- this time a Tongan.

Samisoni Langi is struggling in the NSW Cup. He has only had a handful of NRL games in his career. Lowly Leigh now has on the books another flop.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:10 am
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2166
I bet if London or Toulouse had signed him he would be a world beater?

Re: Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:24 am
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3928
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
Not as big a flop as the tiresome forum clown.

Re: Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:42 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11223
Location: The City of Wakefield
Indeed. Troll thread 1,345 of the year so far :SLEEPY:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:12 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13921
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
I bet you got a semi when you typed his name out in full............
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016

Re: Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:13 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4318
Location: Bradford
Semisoni Langi.

Re: Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:29 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2770
Location: WF4
Semionsoni Langi.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Re: Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:42 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 874
How many overseas players do Leigh have now with their two recent signings?

Re: Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:00 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4374
Location: Carcassonne, France
I don't know exactly, but it is a lot.

Mind you Leigh did do well by signing a very good back rower named Glenn Stewart. He, along with the Frenchmen Eloi Pelissier and Antoni Maria, have been valuable signings (notwithstanding Antoni Maria's bout of dropsy against witless Widnes). But there is too much low grade padding in the side, a lack of quality that might come back to haunt the team in the Middle 8s.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:18 pm
AntonyGiant Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 518
It's usually the the unknown, none hyped NRL players who come to Super League who play the better rugby and become well respected.

Big name players come here with a high reputation and probably a big wage and do little to help there clubs. To name a couple in Todd Carney and Greg Bird.
Then they usually get shipped off for the next big name after failure.

I'll take a gamble and say Leigh have signed a player who will be good for there long term future.

