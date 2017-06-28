http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... soni-langi
That Neil Jukes fellow is a shrewd judge of talent. He probably thinks that many of the more simple-minded Leigh fans will be impressed with him signing another import from Down Under -- this time a Tongan.
Samisoni Langi is struggling in the NSW Cup. He has only had a handful of NRL games in his career. Lowly Leigh now has on the books another flop.
