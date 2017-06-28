WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

 
Post a reply

Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:28 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4373
Location: Carcassonne, France
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... soni-langi

That Neil Jukes fellow is a shrewd judge of talent. He probably thinks that many of the more simple-minded Leigh fans will be impressed with him signing another import from Down Under -- this time a Tongan.

Samisoni Langi is struggling in the NSW Cup. He has only had a handful of NRL games in his career. Lowly Leigh now has on the books another flop.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Leigh signs another struggling NRL reserve grader.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:10 am
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2166
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague/article/40375/leigh-sign-samsoni-langi

That Neil Jukes fellow is a shrewd judge of talent. He probably thinks that many of the more simple-minded Leigh fans will be impressed with him signing another import from Down Under -- this time a Tongan.

Samisoni Langi is struggling in the NSW Cup. He has only had a handful of NRL games in his career. Lowly Leigh now has on the books another flop.
I bet if London or Toulouse had signed him he would be a world beater?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beverley red, BiltonRobin, cravenpark1, steadygetyerboots-on, The Phantom Horseman, tigersteve and 104 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,9441,68576,0624,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM