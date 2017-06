Well the claimants are wanting reinstement/re-engagement on their old contract terms. That also might be something to do with getting rid so they could get someonr in on worse terms/fewer benefits.

They could use the working time directive to their advantage if they are going to get an actual written contract IF they were reinstated, so they are not forced to work longer hours than they are paid for and/or not be forced to give up time in lieu because of the inability of the company to employ help to cover.. Simply employing other assistants and casuals for a few hours after games would resolve most of that. Given they had volunteers for city games at least SMC have benefitted financially for 16 years not to mention all the lost lieu time or salary payments.



The sad thing is that the amount of extra cost so that there would be the right number of staff or cover for lieu time is just but a pin prick compared to the over inflated wages, I'd hazard a couple of weeks wages of a lower earner even in the championship would cover it.