What a fantastic outcome thus far for the groundsmen,

Clearly someone was intent on being Judge Jury and Executioner ?



These documents really show some person in this sorry matter as not high in intelligence, not thorough, low attention to detail, A person with a definite agenda and with a clear discrimination against one of the 2 teams whom they should actually be acting on behalf of !!!



The SMC prime reason for being is to provide a Stadia for both tenants, with ;



1) A playing surface for the equal good of both teams sufficient to carry out the act of playing professional sport. and

2) A Stadia for the equal good of both sets of team supporters to watch sport in safe stadia with provision for adequate Security, Refreshments, & Toileting

3) Adequate general facilities (social, corporate, commercial and sport related)



So I ask..... how can this be carried out fairly for the equal benefit of both paying tenants when any Stadium Management Company has a clear bias to one tenant clearly manifested as open discrimination in writing in a case of Law?



This must surely cast serious doubt over the competency of any Stadium management organisations ability to act in an even handed way for the equal good of both tenants when a bias for one such tenant and in equal measure bias against the other paying tenant is so well documented and obvious.



Surely such a state of affairs is not only unacceptable, it should also mean that such a misplaced responsibility is untenable for any post holder who holds such views against a paying tenant.?



Lest we forget, both tenants are there to be served well and in equal measure by the Management Company.