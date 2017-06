ccs wrote: Let's hope the council sees a copy of the claim, is this how they expect the SMC to manage their stadium?



One odd comment early in the claim:



I thought the SMC and Hull City just happen to be owned by the same people, and the SMC could (should) be owned by anyone.

That was my take on it too.One thing I've never understood is why the pitch needs relaying every year when Newcastle is getting relayed for the first time in ten years??