WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

 
Post a reply

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:01 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2683
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): - 6,505
b) Score and Winning team: - Wakefield 16 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): - Atkins
d) Time of first try: - 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 7

g) Leeds v St Helens - Leeds by 12
Castleford v Hull FC - Cas by 16
Catalans v Leigh - Catalans by 10
Salford v Huddersfield - Salford by 6
Wigan v Widnes - Widnes by 6

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:29 pm
Hicks Is A God User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 465
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6894
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 16 v 26 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Ratchford
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Leeds v St Helens Leeds by 8
Castleford v Hull FC Hull by 6
Catalans v Leigh Cats by 12
Salford v Huddersfield Salford by 10
Wigan v Widnes Wigan by 12
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:40 pm
WalterWizard User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 9:52 pm
Posts: 2901
Location: Wire Land
a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6,384
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 10 v 30 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Kevin Penny
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Will Dagger
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Leeds v St Helens: Leeds by 14
Castleford v Hull FC: Castleford by 8
Catalans v Leigh: Catalans by 16
Salford v Huddersfield: Salford by 6
Wigan v Widnes: Widnes by 4
Warrington Wolves and Woolston Rovers - The PERFECT combination

//www.warringtonwolves.com
//www.woolstonroversrlfc.co.uk
//www.liverpoolfc.tv

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:25 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3001
Location: Stuck in 1982
a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6,234
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 24 v 28 Warrington
c) First try: Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Leeds v St Helens: Leeds by 10
Castleford v Hull FC: Castleford by 8
Catalans v Leigh: Catalans by 8
Salford v Huddersfield: Salford by 7
Wigan v Widnes: Wigan by 14

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:23 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 747
Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:25 pm
a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6,000
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 16 v 22 Warrington
c) First try: Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Jones-Bishop
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Leeds v St Helens: Too Late
Castleford v Hull FC: Castleford by 14
Catalans v Leigh: Catalans by 10
Salford v Huddersfield: Salford by 12
Wigan v Widnes: Wigan by 18
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, anthonyspiers, Builth Wells Wire, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, grifter, Johnkendal, karetaker, Mr Snoodle, Oxford Exile, philmac79, supercat, wire-wire, Wolf Hall and 248 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,7951,90476,0644,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
13
- 12CANTERBURY
TV
  
 NOW 
Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
0
- 4ST. HELENS
TV
  
Swift Try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM