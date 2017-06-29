a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6,384

b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 10 v 30 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player): Kevin Penny

d) Time of first try: 7 minutes

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Will Dagger

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6



g) Leeds v St Helens: Leeds by 14

Castleford v Hull FC: Castleford by 8

Catalans v Leigh: Catalans by 16

Salford v Huddersfield: Salford by 6

Wigan v Widnes: Widnes by 4