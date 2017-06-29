a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): - 6,505

b) Score and Winning team: - Wakefield 16 v 24 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player): - Atkins

d) Time of first try: - 4 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 7



g) Leeds v St Helens - Leeds by 12

Castleford v Hull FC - Cas by 16

Catalans v Leigh - Catalans by 10

Salford v Huddersfield - Salford by 6

Wigan v Widnes - Widnes by 6