Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:01 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2683
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): - 6,505
b) Score and Winning team: - Wakefield 16 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): - Atkins
d) Time of first try: - 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 7

g) Leeds v St Helens - Leeds by 12
Castleford v Hull FC - Cas by 16
Catalans v Leigh - Catalans by 10
Salford v Huddersfield - Salford by 6
Wigan v Widnes - Widnes by 6
