Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:00 pm
CW8




a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6,240
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 22 v 28 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): hiku
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Leeds v St Helens Leeds by 4
Castleford v Hull FC Castleford by 16
Catalans v Leigh catalans by 10
Salford v Huddersfield Huddersfield by 4
Wigan v Widnes Wigan by 8


Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:11 pm
Moving Forward






a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6843
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 22 v 26 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Leeds v St Helens Leeds by 22
Castleford v Hull FC Cas by 16
Catalans v Leigh Cata by 14
Salford v Huddersfield Salford by 8
Wigan v Widnes Wigan by 10







Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:28 pm
sir adrian morley






a 6700
b wakey 32 wire 18
c young declan
d 9 mins
e young declan
f 8

g
leeds by 8
cas by 8
cats by 10
salford by 12
wigan by 14

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:07 pm
MikeyWire






A) 6,700
B) Wakey 26-20 Wire
C) Atkins
D) 4 mins
E) Atkins
F) 7

G) Leeds by 10
Cas by 20
Catalan by 30
Salford by 10
Wigan by 18


Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:07 pm
Wires71




b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 28 v 16 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Leeds v St Helens Saints by 4
Castleford v Hull FC Cas by 6
Catalans v Leigh Cats by 12
Salford v Huddersfield Salford by 12
Wigan v Widnes Wigan by 12

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:00 am
A.C.WIRE






a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): - 6,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Wakefield 20 v 22 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): - Atkins
d) Time of first try: - 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 7

g) Leeds v St Helens - Leeds by 8
Castleford v Hull FC - Cas by 10
Catalans v Leigh - Catalans by 12
Salford v Huddersfield - Salford by 8
Wigan v Widnes - Wigan by 6



Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 3:19 am
wildshot






Just as a minor point folks, the capacity at Belle Vue has been reduced (for safety reasons) over the last couple of years. The official capacity is now just over 7,100 as we saw with a near full house against Leeds the other week.

Safe trip over and enjoy the match (but not too much).







Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:01 pm
Hatfield Town Wire




Wires 71 you not done attendance.

6660
Wakefield 18 wire 20
Atkins
4
Penny
6
Leeds by 8
Castleford by 8
Cats by 8
Salford by 8
Wigan by 8




