a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6,240
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 22 v 28 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): hiku
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Leeds v St Helens Leeds by 4
Castleford v Hull FC Castleford by 16
Catalans v Leigh draw
Salford v Huddersfield Huddersfield by 4
Wigan v Widnes draw
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 22 v 28 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): hiku
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Leeds v St Helens Leeds by 4
Castleford v Hull FC Castleford by 16
Catalans v Leigh draw
Salford v Huddersfield Huddersfield by 4
Wigan v Widnes draw