Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:00 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 765
a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6,240
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 22 v 28 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): hiku
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Leeds v St Helens Leeds by 4
Castleford v Hull FC Castleford by 16
Catalans v Leigh draw
Salford v Huddersfield Huddersfield by 4
Wigan v Widnes draw

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:11 pm
Moving Forward User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 06, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 2113
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6843
b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 22 v 26 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Leeds v St Helens Leeds by 22
Castleford v Hull FC Cas by 16
Catalans v Leigh Cata by 14
Salford v Huddersfield Salford by 8
Wigan v Widnes Wigan by 10
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history


Horatio Yed wrote:
Simon Grix, rugby leagues answer to the Karma Sutra, f'kn the opposition in every position.

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wakefield Away

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:28 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6614
Location: Home sweet home
a 6700
b wakey 32 wire 18
c young declan
d 9 mins
e young declan
f 8

g
leeds by 8
cas by 8
cats by 10
salford by 12
wigan by 14
