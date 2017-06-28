a) Crowd (Beaumont Legal Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6843

b) Score and Winning team: Wakefield 22 v 26 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player): Hiku

d) Time of first try: 8 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8



g) Leeds v St Helens Leeds by 22

Castleford v Hull FC Cas by 16

Catalans v Leigh Cata by 14

Salford v Huddersfield Salford by 8

Wigan v Widnes Wigan by 10