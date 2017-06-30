Tiz Lad wrote: Why oh why are people saying if we make the 8 - It's not happening, the Hudds v Pies draw last week extinguished any lingering hope - Wigan have Widnes at home and a dreadful catalans team away - So that would mean us winning all 4 including pies away



Huddersfield have Leigh and Widnes at home

The Wigan Hudds draw didn't really affect much. Due to points difference we still had to win two more games than them regardless. The killer for us was losing at Huddersfield, and by such a margin.