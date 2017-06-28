|
rubber duckie wrote:
I agree make the 8.
Well have 7 dead rubbers so we can play all the young ones.
We won't make the top eight
Wakey and the pies away who are pushing to finish in the top 4 and the top eight
It ain't going to happen.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:49 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
I don't get this problem with "trained well". Doesn't a coach have to take into account how a player trains? If not how would a new player ever get into a team? it does seem that whatever TS says at the moment certain people will ridicule him. But the constant bitching about his comments smacks of playground bullies who identify a deemed weakness and constantly harp on about it, as though repetition makes it funnier rather than wearisome.
It's because he treats our match day performance outcome like it's an act of God, out of anybody's hands, rather than as a result of the coaching methods and team preparation. The latter he always vindicates with "but we trained well". But this cannot be the case as to train well must infer to have prepared well for the desired result, and our desired results have been terrible, thus bringing the preparation into question to us fans, but never seemingly to him.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:08 am
If they as TS states are regularly training well can we assume that they are in peak form mentally and physically through the week?
If so what happens on game day?
Due to the consistency stated by TS they surely cannot lose that much metal and physical form and then gain it back for the next set of training sessions?
I am a believer of the best team every week playing hard and fast, like us in 2011. Does anyone think like me that perhaps the constant shuffling of the past 2-3 years to try and manipulate league the finishing position has had an affect on the team this year?
Just trying to find a "why" to this for my own sanity!
Hopefully we can scrape 8th and breathe a sigh of relief and let the young fellas prove to the club and supporters that they are worth a shot.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:41 am
[quote=But this cannot be the case as to train well must infer to have prepared well for the desired result, and our desired results have been terrible, thus bringing the preparation into question to us fans, but never seemingly to him.[/quote]
You can train well i.e. Lots of effort, good handling skills, good ccordination, good timing of runs etc because there is no pressure on the training field. That is quite different to a match though where you can make plenty of mistakes simply because your confidence is low.from so many defeats and players are under pressure to turn that around.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:55 am
rubber duckie wrote:
Warrington haven't been in a comfortable enough position to blood youngsters this season.
If we finish in 8th sport with no chance of getting in the top 4 that's the perfect opportunity to 'blood youngsters'.
Its no coincidence that when the chips have been down over the last few years and we've had no choice to put the kids in we've looked arguably at our most deadly.
Why? because they're academy players. They know the clubs history. They're keen and eager and play for each other the badge. As opposed to a quick fix buys like Brown who plays for his own personal agenda and cash.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:36 am
Well,Shaun Wane manages to get by with blooding youngsters & has found a way to manage injuries to his senior players so that they can "recover" enough to play in the games that matter & when a bit of nouse is needed. As a result, when his big boys eventually retire he will have a team of fully fledged professionals to fall back on. And he has the luxury of being able to offload his below par players to clubs like ours.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:06 pm
moving on... wrote:
If we finish in 8th sport with no chance of getting in the top 4 that's the perfect opportunity to 'blood youngsters'.
Its no coincidence that when the chips have been down over the last few years and we've had no choice to put the kids in we've looked arguably at our most deadly.
Why? because they're academy players. They know the clubs history. They're keen and eager and play for each other the badge. As opposed to a quick fix buys like Brown who plays for his own personal agenda and cash.
If we make 8th we'll be playing dead rubbers.
So I agree. Play all the youngsters.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:33 am
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 387
rubber duckie wrote:
If we make 8th we'll be playing dead rubbers.
So I agree. Play all the youngsters.
Why oh why are people saying if we make the 8 - It's not happening, the Hudds v Pies draw last week extinguished any lingering hope - Wigan have Widnes at home and a dreadful catalans team away - So that would mean us winning all 4 including pies away
Huddersfield have Leigh and Widnes at home
Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:51 am
Tiz Lad wrote:
Why oh why are people saying if we make the 8 - It's not happening, the Hudds v Pies draw last week extinguished any lingering hope - Wigan have Widnes at home and a dreadful catalans team away - So that would mean us winning all 4 including pies away
Huddersfield have Leigh and Widnes at home
Wigan have not won a Super League game since 23rd April . That is 8 games. If Widnes win on Sunday & we win tomorrow it should be an interesting run in. So it is still possible to make the top 8
Here’s the remaining last five matches in phase one for each of the clubs in the red zone:Catalans Dragons:
Leigh Centurions (H), Wigan Warriors (H), St Helens (A), Castleford Tigers (H).Huddersfield Giants:
Salford (A)Widnes Vikings (H), Leigh Centurions (H), Hull FC (A).Leigh Centurions:
Catalans Dragons (A), Warrington Wolves (A), Huddersfield Giants (A), Salford Red Devils (H).Warrington Wolves:
Wakefield Trinity (A), Leigh Centurions (H), Wigan Warriors (A), Widnes Vikings (H).Widnes Vikings:
Wigan Warriors (A), Huddersfield Giants (A), Wakefield Trinity (H), Warrington Wolves (A).Wigan Warriors:
Widnes Vikings (H), Catalans Dragons (A), Warrington Wolves (H), Leeds Rhinos (H).
Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:57 am
Tiz Lad wrote:
Why oh why are people saying if we make the 8 - It's not happening, the Hudds v Pies draw last week extinguished any lingering hope - Wigan have Widnes at home and a dreadful catalans team away - So that would mean us winning all 4 including pies away
Huddersfield have Leigh and Widnes at home
We have to win 2 more than Huddersfield, they have:
Salford A
Widnes H
Leigh H
Hull FC A
We Have:
Wakey A
Leigh H
Wigan A
Widnes H
It's improbable but not impossible, if Huddersfield won at Salford this week or we lose at Wakey though, we're destined for the middle 8's
