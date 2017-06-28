[quote=But this cannot be the case as to train well must infer to have prepared well for the desired result, and our desired results have been terrible, thus bringing the preparation into question to us fans, but never seemingly to him.[/quote]
You can train well i.e. Lots of effort, good handling skills, good ccordination, good timing of runs etc because there is no pressure on the training field. That is quite different to a match though where you can make plenty of mistakes simply because your confidence is low.from so many defeats and players are under pressure to turn that around.