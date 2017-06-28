WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fifteen

Re: Fifteen

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:06 pm
silvertail-wolf
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 169
rubber duckie wrote:
I agree make the 8.
Well have 7 dead rubbers so we can play all the young ones.


We won't make the top eight
Wakey and the pies away who are pushing to finish in the top 4 and the top eight
It ain't going to happen.

Re: Fifteen

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:49 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8774
Captain Hook wrote:
I don't get this problem with "trained well". Doesn't a coach have to take into account how a player trains? If not how would a new player ever get into a team? it does seem that whatever TS says at the moment certain people will ridicule him. But the constant bitching about his comments smacks of playground bullies who identify a deemed weakness and constantly harp on about it, as though repetition makes it funnier rather than wearisome.


It's because he treats our match day performance outcome like it's an act of God, out of anybody's hands, rather than as a result of the coaching methods and team preparation. The latter he always vindicates with "but we trained well". But this cannot be the case as to train well must infer to have prepared well for the desired result, and our desired results have been terrible, thus bringing the preparation into question to us fans, but never seemingly to him.

Re: Fifteen

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:08 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 710
If they as TS states are regularly training well can we assume that they are in peak form mentally and physically through the week?

If so what happens on game day?

Due to the consistency stated by TS they surely cannot lose that much metal and physical form and then gain it back for the next set of training sessions?

I am a believer of the best team every week playing hard and fast, like us in 2011. Does anyone think like me that perhaps the constant shuffling of the past 2-3 years to try and manipulate league the finishing position has had an affect on the team this year?

Just trying to find a "why" to this for my own sanity!

Hopefully we can scrape 8th and breathe a sigh of relief and let the young fellas prove to the club and supporters that they are worth a shot.
