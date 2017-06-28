If they as TS states are regularly training well can we assume that they are in peak form mentally and physically through the week?



If so what happens on game day?



Due to the consistency stated by TS they surely cannot lose that much metal and physical form and then gain it back for the next set of training sessions?



I am a believer of the best team every week playing hard and fast, like us in 2011. Does anyone think like me that perhaps the constant shuffling of the past 2-3 years to try and manipulate league the finishing position has had an affect on the team this year?



Just trying to find a "why" to this for my own sanity!



Hopefully we can scrape 8th and breathe a sigh of relief and let the young fellas prove to the club and supporters that they are worth a shot.