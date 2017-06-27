If my counting is correct, we have fifteen squad players whose contract ends this year - that excludes all the reserves btw. From that number there are some players that are surely going to get an extension; Julien, Livett, Toby King, but I would imagine that the vast majority of the rest will be leaving. Looking at the Academy, I can not see any new players coming through this year other than those ie. Moran, Smith, who have contracts beyond 2017.



Assuming we have around 10 squad places to fill, that seems like an awful lot of players to find at the end of the season - at a time when there is not a lot of quality around in the UK game, and what little there is, is jealously guarded ?



(Just as an aside, I think we also need a big effort on the Academy front to ensure at least 3 possibly 4 players are coming through each year. We can no longer rely on poaching high quality youngsters from other clubs / feeder teams.)