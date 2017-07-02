WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:25 am
asmadasa
I'd have nothing to do with criminals in suits....it's all very frustrating and disappointing for a team that is possibly going to finish in the top 5 in the country.

My brief experience of business and the planning world elsewhere in the country was a real eye opener as to how shady it really is and this is a classic example of it in my opinion.

Those that genuinely believe in Wakefield Trinity need to keep the faith and keep up the pressure keeping it in the media...

Up the Trin.

Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:31 am
MashPotatoes wrote:
Still a big fat ZERO of bricks been laid so Cas are in the same boat as Trinity..............still !
Come back with a revised rent proposal when Box borrows some more hard hats from Diggerland for a photoshoot.


Eeeeasy now.....

Can you answer my question though? How can YC say they want to work with RWs new trust, when there isn't one registered? As I say, nobody can just turn up and say "Heyup lads I've set up a trust"

Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:11 am
JINJER
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
Eeeeasy now.....

Can you answer my question though? How can YC say they want to work with RWs new trust, when there isn't one registered? As I say, nobody can just turn up and say "Heyup lads I've set up a trust"

Ooohhhh yes they can.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:22 am
FIL
JINJER wrote:
Ooohhhh yes they believe they can.


Edited for accuracy :thumb:
Sun Jul 02, 2017 1:30 pm
Schunter
It's hard to think anything other than Walker is a complete turd really isn't it?
'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'

Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:25 pm
He's been in charge of getting a stadium for the people of Wakefield for 8 years, and nothings happened.
He's got a lot of fingers in a lot of pies, what with the story's that are coming out of this debacle and the way he's conducting himself with the Trust, the club and the council, people are just going to fill in the blanks.
