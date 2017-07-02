I'd have nothing to do with criminals in suits....it's all very frustrating and disappointing for a team that is possibly going to finish in the top 5 in the country.



My brief experience of business and the planning world elsewhere in the country was a real eye opener as to how shady it really is and this is a classic example of it in my opinion.



Those that genuinely believe in Wakefield Trinity need to keep the faith and keep up the pressure keeping it in the media...



Up the Trin.