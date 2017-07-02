WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:25 am
I'd have nothing to do with criminals in suits....it's all very frustrating and disappointing for a team that is possibly going to finish in the top 5 in the country.

My brief experience of business and the planning world elsewhere in the country was a real eye opener as to how shady it really is and this is a classic example of it in my opinion.

Those that genuinely believe in Wakefield Trinity need to keep the faith and keep up the pressure keeping it in the media...

Up the Trin.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:31 am
MashPotatoes wrote:
Still a big fat ZERO of bricks been laid so Cas are in the same boat as Trinity..............still !
Come back with a revised rent proposal when Box borrows some more hard hats from Diggerland for a photoshoot.


Eeeeasy now.....

Can you answer my question though? How can YC say they want to work with RWs new trust, when there isn't one registered? As I say, nobody can just turn up and say "Heyup lads I've set up a trust"

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:11 am
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
Eeeeasy now.....

Can you answer my question though? How can YC say they want to work with RWs new trust, when there isn't one registered? As I say, nobody can just turn up and say "Heyup lads I've set up a trust"

Ooohhhh yes they can.
