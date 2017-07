Sacred Cow wrote: The original would get my vote, along with everyone elses i'd have thought. BUT if there was no chance of the developer working with you and the only way was some form of amalgamation with the proviso that the deal worked in some way for the club then i'd be willing to support it. Ultimately its not about posturing or dick measuring, its about doing what it takes to get the damn thing built and get a future for our club. I guess we'll know where we stand in a months time.

Agree, it's about getting the stadium built on acceptable terms and securing the future of the club. No one on the this Trust gives a damn about credit or kudos. If Rodney's Trust feel the same way there is no problem but as of now it's not registered, he will not say who his Trustees are and we are not allowed to see the terms of the agreement.Not surprising that their motives are being questioned.