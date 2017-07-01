WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

 
Post a reply

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:22 pm
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10882
Location: Wacky Field
Sacred Cow wrote:
Well i have the feeling SRW isn't working alone on this new trust but right now is for some reason keeping quiet about who else is involved, hence it hasn't yet been officially registered for all to see. Why he would do this is open to interpretation. I'm prepared to give him until the end of the month deadline to prove himself legit and come up with a solution, its a fair amount and ample time to sort it. Lets be honest another 4 or 5 weeks is neither here nor there. If the delaying tactics are continuing and nothing has moved on by then he won't have a leg to stand on and will surely have to move aside and that exposes Yorkcourt for what they are. All that though still probably means no stadium which is why i hope middle ground can be reached but the original trusts hand is at least strengthened again.


I think all need to be clear on this timescale thing - it is not a random date plucked from the air. The club are under intense pressure from the RFL to show progress on a stadium deal or they will be forced either to leave SL or leave BV, or possibly both! That may not be next season, but their patience has run out with our club and, who can blame them. Michael too has made clear his views about being able to operate from BV. No stadium deal will, IMO, result in our departing BV as of the end of this year and the July timescale is set to allow time to give notice to quit.

The very furture of our club, as we know it, is in the balance here, not just a stadium!
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto //www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto //wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:28 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2652
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Got to be the original Supporters Trust for me.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:48 pm
djcool Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2354
Location: Halifax
I wonder who the football club is that Sir Rodney was saying could share the stadium, doesn't having a football club at the Stadium increase the funds able to be used from Lottery funding etc

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:55 pm
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10882
Location: Wacky Field
djcool wrote:
I wonder who the football club is that Sir Rodney was saying could share the stadium, doesn't having a football club at the Stadium increase the funds able to be used from Lottery funding etc


Potentially it brings a number of benefits - more opportunity for revenue, which in turn covers costs, assuming it can be made to work around the anchor tennant. However, in typical SRW style, we have no idea who this is or what he has in mind. This way of working is what ultimately led to him leaving the Stadium Trust as we were wanting to be much more open in the details of the discussions taking place, supposedly on our behalf. There is much we never fully know!
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto //www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto //wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 4:34 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 561
Sandal Cat wrote:
Fair point.

My last post of the day as I am setting off for Belle Vue shortly to watch Wakefield Trinity which after all is what this is all about and I hope I'm able to continue doing for many years to come.

The situation we are in is serious as the whole future existence of Wakefield Trinity is dependant on a positive outcome with a new stadium being provided that is let to the Club on terms that will enable it to be sustainable and provide a facility for the wider community.

Just a simple question to all. Which of the 2 Trusts do you think will represent the best interest of Wakefield Trinity and the wider community ?


I think you know that answer SC - for the vast majority on this site!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: caslad75, djcool, duke street 10, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, Horbury Cat, huddiepuddies, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mr Bliss, newgroundb4wakey, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rlbet, TRB, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, wakeytrin, Willzay and 174 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,7651,59976,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
12
- 44CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
26
- 22NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
18
- 31NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
 < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM