Sacred Cow wrote: Well i have the feeling SRW isn't working alone on this new trust but right now is for some reason keeping quiet about who else is involved, hence it hasn't yet been officially registered for all to see. Why he would do this is open to interpretation. I'm prepared to give him until the end of the month deadline to prove himself legit and come up with a solution, its a fair amount and ample time to sort it. Lets be honest another 4 or 5 weeks is neither here nor there. If the delaying tactics are continuing and nothing has moved on by then he won't have a leg to stand on and will surely have to move aside and that exposes Yorkcourt for what they are. All that though still probably means no stadium which is why i hope middle ground can be reached but the original trusts hand is at least strengthened again.

I think all need to be clear on this timescale thing - it is not a random date plucked from the air. The club are under intense pressure from the RFL to show progress on a stadium deal or they will be forced either to leave SL or leave BV, or possibly both! That may not be next season, but their patience has run out with our club and, who can blame them. Michael too has made clear his views about being able to operate from BV. No stadium deal will, IMO, result in our departing BV as of the end of this year and the July timescale is set to allow time to give notice to quit.The very furture of our club, as we know it, is in the balance here, not just a stadium!