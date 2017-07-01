Sandal Cat wrote: It's my opinion that he should not.



As I have said why form another Trust when there is already one in place set up by the Council and Chaired by SRW for 7 years. SRW has been invited to rejoin the Trust and work with us to deliver the Stadium but as of now he has not accepted the invitation. Have you any thoughts as to why ?

Well i have the feeling SRW isn't working alone on this new trust but right now is for some reason keeping quiet about who else is involved, hence it hasn't yet been officially registered for all to see. Why he would do this is open to interpretation. I'm prepared to give him until the end of the month deadline to prove himself legit and come up with a solution, its a fair amount and ample time to sort it. Lets be honest another 4 or 5 weeks is neither here nor there. If the delaying tactics are continuing and nothing has moved on by then he won't have a leg to stand on and will surely have to move aside and that exposes Yorkcourt for what they are. All that though still probably means no stadium which is why i hope middle ground can be reached but the original trusts hand is at least strengthened again.