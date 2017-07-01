|
|
Sandal Cat wrote:
Peter Box now calls for a merging of the Trusts. What a load of nonsense.
Yet as per your statement the trust chairman is considering it. If it's such nonsense why is he?
Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:43 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
Peter Box now calls for a merging of the Trusts. What a load of nonsense.
I guess he's just trying to be diplomatic really. A merged trust does seem to likely be unworkable though, presumably Rodney Walker is only interested in being in charge and the likes of you, Phil and Jonathan are definitely not interested in letting him be in charge again. If though, for arguments sake, the trusts were merged, how much different would it actually be? Would it be workable to have Rodney Walker and Jonathan as co-leaders in some form? If a new agreement has to be drawn up, is it particularly important what the name of the new trust named in it is as long as all the main people from the old trust are still members of the new one? Also, now you're all wise to what Rodney Walker is like, would you not be able to do things differently to try and stop what has happened before from happening again?
Also, I think your last sentence again is the big thing. The developer definitely doesn't want this stadium built!
Sacred Cow wrote:
Yet as per your statement the trust chairman is considering it. If it's such nonsense why is he?
It's my opinion that he should not.
As I have said why form another Trust when there is already one in place set up by the Council and Chaired by SRW for 7 years. SRW has been invited to rejoin the Trust and work with us to deliver the Stadium but as of now he has not accepted the invitation. Have you any thoughts as to why ?
Sandal Cat wrote:
There is a potential deal that would deliver a 10,000 capacity stadium which we all thought was going to come to fruition after Peter Box's announcement in the Council chamber of a new multi party Section 106 Agreement. The Trust met with Yorkcourt and everything seemed to be on track for the end of July deadline.
Then Roderrs appears back on the scene with allegedly a new Trust that still has not been registered with Companies House and the Developer claiming he only wants to work with Roderrs Trust.
Peter Box now calls for a merging of the Trusts. What a load of nonsense.
The solution is simple. The Council tell the Developer that they are dealing with the Trust that they established in 2009 and not Rodney's Trust. Either Rodney accepts the invitation to rejoin the Trust he Chaired foe 7 years and works with us to deliver this stadium or he buggers off and let's us get on with it.
Simple isn't it. Well it is if everyone actually wants this stadium to be built.
This is it in a nutshell for me.
Sandal Cat wrote:
It's my opinion that he should not.
As I have said why form another Trust when there is already one in place set up by the Council and Chaired by SRW for 7 years. SRW has been invited to rejoin the Trust and work with us to deliver the Stadium but as of now he has not accepted the invitation. Have you any thoughts as to why ?
Well i have the feeling SRW isn't working alone on this new trust but right now is for some reason keeping quiet about who else is involved, hence it hasn't yet been officially registered for all to see. Why he would do this is open to interpretation. I'm prepared to give him until the end of the month deadline to prove himself legit and come up with a solution, its a fair amount and ample time to sort it. Lets be honest another 4 or 5 weeks is neither here nor there. If the delaying tactics are continuing and nothing has moved on by then he won't have a leg to stand on and will surely have to move aside and that exposes Yorkcourt for what they are. All that though still probably means no stadium which is why i hope middle ground can be reached but the original trusts hand is at least strengthened again.
Daddycool wrote:
I guess where I'm at, is that I'm not prepared to carry on with any old deal. You've got two mugs, working 100 hours a week for free, after 4 years that grates a little.
The plan has always been, that various businesses are run to provide the resource to compete properly.
Then suddenly certain parties realise there is money to be made and get greedy again.
This stadium was promised, and should have been fully funded with no strings attached. They will make a fortune from the green belt land anyway!!
There's a real simple answer for those that want all the profit.... buy the club
I know my dad deserves more than the £20,000! who's the other mug anyway apart from you and him??
oh and he has been working for free for more than for four years...
I hope out of all this mess , our great club gets a new stadium it deserves
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Sacred Cow wrote:
Well i have the feeling SRW isn't working alone on this new trust but right now is for some reason keeping quiet about who else is involved, hence it hasn't yet been officially registered for all to see. Why he would do this is open to interpretation. I'm prepared to give him until the end of the month deadline to prove himself legit and come up with a solution, its a fair amount and ample time to sort it. Lets be honest another 4 or 5 weeks is neither here nor there. If the delaying tactics are continuing and nothing has moved on by then he won't have a leg to stand on and will surely have to move aside and that exposes Yorkcourt for what they are. All that though still probably means no stadium which is why i hope middle ground can be reached but the original trusts hand is at least strengthened again.
Fair point.
My last post of the day as I am setting off for Belle Vue shortly to watch Wakefield Trinity which after all is what this is all about and I hope I'm able to continue doing for many years to come.
The situation we are in is serious as the whole future existence of Wakefield Trinity is dependant on a positive outcome with a new stadium being provided that is let to the Club on terms that will enable it to be sustainable and provide a facility for the wider community.
Just a simple question to all. Which of the 2 Trusts do you think will represent the best interest of Wakefield Trinity and the wider community ?
Sacred Cow wrote:
Well i have the feeling SRW isn't working alone on this new trust but right now is for some reason keeping quiet about who else is involved, hence it hasn't yet been officially registered for all to see. Why he would do this is open to interpretation. I'm prepared to give him until the end of the month deadline to prove himself legit and come up with a solution, its a fair amount and ample time to sort it. Lets be honest another 4 or 5 weeks is neither here nor there. If the delaying tactics are continuing and nothing has moved on by then he won't have a leg to stand on and will surely have to move aside and that exposes Yorkcourt for what they are. All that though still probably means no stadium which is why i hope middle ground can be reached but the original trusts hand is at least strengthened again.
Ted couldn't be involved could he, allegedly he's been hankering to get involved again for quite sometime.
Sandal Cat wrote:
Fair point.
My last post of the day as I am setting off for Belle Vue shortly to watch Wakefield Trinity which after all is what this is all about and I hope I'm able to continue doing for many years to come.
The situation we are in is serious as the whole future existence of Wakefield Trinity is dependant on a positive outcome with a new stadium being provided that is let to the Club on terms that will enable it to be sustainable and provide a facility for the wider community.
Just a simple question to all. Which of the 2 Trusts do you think will represent the best interest of Wakefield Trinity and the wider community ?
Goes without saying for me.
