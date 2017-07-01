TRB wrote: Which is why, like Castlefords deal, the stadium should have come before anything else!



The council won't take the risk, but they are quite happy to risk the future of the City's only pro sports club!



Factor in the second 'Trust', and I think it becomes clear how difficult this all is!

It certainly should have come first, yet hindsight is a wonderful thing. What we didn't bank on is the developer being as much of a pain in the backside. And because of that the council shouldn't take the loan risk, as a council tax payer i don't want my money to be propping up companies like them who can't or won't pay their way. The money will disappear and the rest of Wakefield will pick up the tab. Community stadium or not sadly most aren't fussed whether its gets built or not but they sure as hell don't want their tax bill going up because of it. Not a way to make friends and influence people. And as has been mentioned, every other organisation i. The district will be wanting the same treatment.The new trust has definately muddied the water further but i hope a compromise can be found. If we hold out for the original deal and that deal only then we may as well fold the cards now, it's pretty plain that it isn't going to happen. There has to be middle ground though where all can gain some benefit even if its not exactly what either side would want in a perfect world. As long as the club can grow, even if it's at a slightly slower rate than we would initially liked, then it is better than the alternative.