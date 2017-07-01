|
|
TRB wrote:
Without Walker stepping back in we had a route to a deal and a timescale of the end of July. The council promised us it very publicly and the developer had no where else to go. We had an 'amicable' meeting with the developer not 3 weeks ago, and then this. The only reason for Rodney doing this is to fudge the whole issue and deny us the opportunity to control the terms of any agreement - if indeed there is one at all!
We had an agreement - a UU granted under section 106 - which proved to be of dubious value. Any agreement reached now needs to have our own legal advisors scrutinise it before we will accept it.
We have called them all to deliver what they have promised - do we believe they will, and on agreeable terms - not so much, but we are prepared to eat that humble pie.
What we do take issue on is the 'merging' of Trusts. There is one Trust, and it is the one named in the UU. Rodney has been invited back onto that Trust and, we see no reason why he cannot deliver what he has promised through that Trust, nor why any other Trust, that does not legally exist at this time, should be either acknowledged or accepted by WMDC as the vehicle for delivering a Stadium.
Well said that man.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:14 am
|
|
jakeyg95 wrote:
Well, the trust then. I'd love it if they did but surely the council aren't gonna be in the business of loaning that kind of money to anyone in the current climate?
You also need to realise the difference between capital monies and revenue monies. The loan would be capital money of which they can borrow plenty. They borrowed 33 million for the new road.
They would then receive more money back then its costing them in interest which could be ploughed into other services. Therefore everyone actually wins!!
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:20 am
|
|
Sounds like the perfect plan to me, all parties get what they want. From what I know I cant see a valid reason for the council not agreeing to that
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:23 am
|
|
Daddycool wrote:
You also need to realise the difference between capital monies and revenue monies. The loan would be capital money of which they can borrow plenty. They borrowed 33 million for the new road.
They would then receive more money back then its costing them in interest which could be ploughed into other services. Therefore everyone actually wins!!
I'm sure they could borrow £10 million if they really wanted but what if Yorkcourt just stopped before they hit the trigger point? I think it'd be different if we were the only team in the district, unfortunately we're not.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:50 am
|
|
Lawefield44 wrote:
Sounds like the perfect plan to me, all parties get what they want. From what I know I cant see a valid reason for the council not agreeing to that
Excellent plan isn't it. Council can borrow money on the cheap so they fund the stadium which gets built ready for the 2019 season which enables the Club to comply wilth SL deadlines and minimum standards. In turn they set up legally binding agreements with Developers to make their contributions based on the substantial planning gains they are making which pays off the loan and any interest so it doesn't cost the Council a penny.
The only valid reason for them not agreeing to it is maybe they have no faith that they will receive the contributions so are not prepared to take the risk.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:08 am
|
|
Sandal Cat wrote:
Excellent plan isn't it. Council can borrow money on the cheap so they fund the stadium which gets built ready for the 2019 season which enables the Club to comply wilth SL deadlines and minimum standards. In turn they set up legally binding agreements with Developers to make their contributions based on the substantial planning gains they are making which pays off the loan and any interest so it doesn't cost the Council a penny.
The only valid reason for them not agreeing to it is maybe they have no faith that they will receive the contributions so are not prepared to take the risk.
Hence Box turning on Yorkcourt and suggesting they (YC) pull their finger out.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:17 am
|
|
jakeyg95 wrote:
I'm sure they could borrow £10 million if they really wanted but what if Yorkcourt just stopped before they hit the trigger point? I think it'd be different if we were the only team in the district, unfortunately we're not.
Then they would be making a profit for ever which they can plough back into local services that are being cut.
Not sure I'm explaining this correctly
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:25 am
|
|
Has this been discused with the council yet?.If it were to be accepted what are the chances of being in the new stadium by 2019.
|
