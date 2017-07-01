TRB wrote:

Without Walker stepping back in we had a route to a deal and a timescale of the end of July. The council promised us it very publicly and the developer had no where else to go. We had an 'amicable' meeting with the developer not 3 weeks ago, and then this. The only reason for Rodney doing this is to fudge the whole issue and deny us the opportunity to control the terms of any agreement - if indeed there is one at all!

We had an agreement - a UU granted under section 106 - which proved to be of dubious value. Any agreement reached now needs to have our own legal advisors scrutinise it before we will accept it.

We have called them all to deliver what they have promised - do we believe they will, and on agreeable terms - not so much, but we are prepared to eat that humble pie.

What we do take issue on is the 'merging' of Trusts. There is one Trust, and it is the one named in the UU. Rodney has been invited back onto that Trust and, we see no reason why he cannot deliver what he has promised through that Trust, nor why any other Trust, that does not legally exist at this time, should be either acknowledged or accepted by WMDC as the vehicle for delivering a Stadium.