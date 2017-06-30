Daddycool wrote: Hereś my plan.

Council borrow 10 million and ill Pay them back more then the interest costs them.

With the 2 million already pledged, build stadium for 12 million. That takes the immediate pressure off.

Then hound those that should have paid, for every last single penny.

is

The fact that you've even considered that as a plan is a measure of desperation there is rolled up in this diabolical mess.The Councilthe leverage though, its on their watch.What happens to that green brown belt land when the developer feigns going bust and winds itself up