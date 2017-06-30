WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:18 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member

:CLAP: :CLAP: :thumb: Rodney Walker :roll: what a tanker

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:24 pm
Gold RLFANS Member

Box wouldn't have the balls to do it
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

//www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:59 pm
Free-scoring winger

http://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/rugby- ... -Peter-Box

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:18 pm
Silver RLFANS Member

Strange that the council leader is happy to blame the devoloper now when he's said nothing against them for 5yrs or more
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:31 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member

j.c wrote:
Strange that the council leader is happy to blame the devoloper now when he's said nothing against them for 5yrs or more

Wonder if it's anything to do with the press digging about!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:46 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

The fact that you've even considered that as a plan is a measure of desperation there is rolled up in this diabolical mess.
The Council is the leverage though, its on their watch.
What happens to that green brown belt land when the developer feigns going bust and winds itself up

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:17 pm
Cheeky half-back

Surely the council loaning the club £10 million is a complete non-starter? I can't see any way they'd agree to that, plus you'd have both Cas and Fev apoplectic with rage if we were given a loan like that from the council.
